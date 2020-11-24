Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale makes a shocking discovery!

James Nightingale is horrified when he discovers what daughter Juliet has been up to

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is reeling in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Lawyer James unravels the truth, that his wayward and vulnerable daughter, Juliet is caught up in the drug-dealing world of ruthless bully Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony).

James comes up with a plan to free Juliet from the clutches of dealer Victor who has been grooming Juliet and her teenage friends since they were at school.

Will the plan that James has in mind work? And could Juliet’s drug-dealing days be behind her? Or is James putting the whole Nightingale family at risk by going head-to-head with Victor?

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is sure that serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) who recently made his shock return to Hollyoaks, is the one behind the McQueens’ blackmail threats.

Mercedes asks PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) to help her track Silas down.

Plus Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is jealous that her estranged husband Tony (Nick Pickard) seems to be moving on.

Meanwhile Diane’s conniving and manipulative new partner, Tony’s father, Edward (Joe McGann), enlists the help of Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) to ensure there’s no chance of a reunion between Diane and Tony anytime soon…or ever!

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.