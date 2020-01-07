Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale gets some SHOCKING news

James Nightingale is reeling after he hears some bombshell news. What has he discovered that has rocked him to his core?

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) returns to Chester in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) but he’s in for a shock!

James has been away on a skiing trip and is pleased to be back and reunited with Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) who he’s been getting much closer to recently.

Liam asks James if he’d like to be his plus one for Courtney and Jesse’s wedding but soon leaves James reeling when he reveals that it was Breda McQueen who killed Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool).

James had always believed it was Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who killed his former lover, Harry which is why he took revenge on Mercedes and shot her!

Armed with this latest bombshell news, James struggles with the guilt of his attack on Mercedes and the huge mistake he’s made.

Elsewhere, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has taken relationship advice from Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) and makes plans to take Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) to a hotel for the night.

Juliet confides in her friend Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) that she’s really nervous about spending the night with Sid. Meanwhile Sid’s cousin, Jordan (Connor Calland) gives Sid the money for the romantic night away but probes him for more information about Sid’s new life in Hollyoaks and tells him he wants to meet Leela Lomax who is looking after Sid.

Plus a familiar face returns to the village and Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) and Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) are busy working their way through their wedding to-do list ahead of their big day which is looming.

