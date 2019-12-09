Hollyoaks spoilers: Look who’s back! John Paul McQueen arrives in Chester

John Paul McQueen returns to Chester after being summoned back to help with an emergency. What's happened?

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) makes a shock return and surprises his friends and family in Hollyoaks tonight at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)

John Paul, who left Hollyoaks in 2017 but popped back earlier this year for his mums’ Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) and Myra McQueen’s wedding, arrives after being tracked down by Tony’s dad Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) and Sally who say they need help with an emergency.

However, John Paul is shocked when Edward and Sally reveal the exact reason they need him in the village – they want him to help them get rid of his rapist Finn O’Connor from Chester once and for all. Will John Paul be on board with their plan?

Elsewhere Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is distraught when she reads all the negative stories and reviews in the press about her new French patisserie.

Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) attempts to divert the damage and comes up with a social media campaign to pull in the punters but how will Marnie react when she discovers exactly what he’s been up to?

Meanwhile Romeo’s sister Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) is feeling happier now she’s back in the fold with her pals Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) but her new best friend Sid Sumner (Billy Price) feels left out in the cold when Juliet goes off with her mates.

Feeling low, Sid calls his cousin Jordan to try and get his hands on some drugs, but when Jordan can’t help him, Sid decides to pay Liam Donovan a visit instead.

Juliet later apologises to Sid for making him feel left out and invites him back to her house, however she’s worried when Sid wants her to take drugs with him. What will Juliet do?

Plus Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) starts digging into Edward’s mysterious past and makes some very unsettling discoveries. She warns Finn that Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) isn’t safe with Edward living under her room. When Finn shows Diane the news coverage that Yazz has uncovered, Diane is stunned and angrily confronts Edward. What has she found out and what will he have to say for himself?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4