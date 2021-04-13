Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen gets some DEVASTATING news

John Paul McQueen is reeling when he gets some news that rocks him to his core

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is reeling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The day gets off to a tricky start when John Paul wakes up on his ex-husband, Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) couch.

In yesterday’s episode John Paul was seen drowning his sorrows and pouring his heart out to Ste following a bust-up with his controlling boyfriend, George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

Tonight, John Paul is thrown to find himself in Ste’s house but Ste quickly reassures him that nothing happened between the two of them.

Later on a nervous John Paul has to explain his overnight absence to controlling George and he pretends that he spent the night at a hotel.

However when George discovers John Paul is lying to him the two of them end up having yet another terrible row.

But there’s worse to come when John Paul gets some DEVASTATING news. What has happened now?

Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) was left confused after being sent a bikini as a gift from a mystery sender in yesterday’s episode.

Tonight Peri thinks it could be Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who sent it to her.

She demands an explanation from Warren, who finds himself forced to cover for the true sender, dodgy businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

Plus, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) opens up to teacher Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) about wanting to be a police officer as a career but being put off by what everyone will think because of his leg amputation.

Later on, Sid, who has been given an assignment to write on his goals and ambitions, is surprised by how supportive everyone is and he’s even more chuffed when Courtney asks him to be a speaker in an online panel discussion about County Lines.

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) sees exes, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Nancy (Jessica Fox) flirting and decides he will play matchmaker. Will his little plan to bring them together work?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm