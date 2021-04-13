John Paul McQueen has to admit what's been going on with George. Is this the end of their relationship?

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has to face reality head on in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

John Paul’s emotions have been battered into oblivion by the controlling mind games of his boyfriend PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

Earlier in the week John Paul was left utterly distraught only to have everything once again turned on its head.

Tonight John Paul finally faces the truth of his situation with George and is forced to explain himself after he is caught in a very compromising situation.

Elsewhere, teacher Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) surprises Sid Sumner (Billy Price) with a one to one meeting with DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) to discuss his future plans to become a police officer.

Sid’s confidence has been hugely dented ever since he was exploited and forced to deal drugs as part of County Lines and later on, he suffered a horrific car accident which left him with one leg.

Will Sid’s chat with DS Cohen convince him that he can pursue his dream of joining the police force?

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has been playing matchmaker and plans a surprise date for Darren Osbourne (Ashely Taylor Dawson) and his ex, Nancy (Jessica Fox).

However things don’t go to plan when Nancy is held up and can’t make the date.

How will Darren react to being stood up and is Tony’s plan to play Cupid about to backfire?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm