Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen takes comfort with ex Ste!

Ex husbands, John Paul McQueen and Ste Hay, have a heart to heart

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) finds himself reuniting with his ex and former husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama begins when Ste has a falling out with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) after Ste complains that James never treats him as an equal.

Meanwhile John Paul and his boyfriend George Kiss (Callum Kerr) also have a bitter falling out after the pair of them run into James and Ste, who are both exes of John Paul.

Jealous George begins raging at John Paul and the two of them are soon locked in a fiery argument before George storms off, leaving a broken-hearted John Paul drinking alone.

However, when Ste finds John Paul upset, he’s quick to try and comfort his ex husband.

Is a reunion on the cards between these two?

Elsewhere, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) receives a mysterious gift and opens it to discover it’s a new bikini!

Peri tries it on unaware that creepy businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) has secretly installed a camera in her bedroom and is watching her on CCTV.

An oblivious Peri assumes the bikini was from Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) but she’s shocked when she discovers Juliet had nothing to do with it.

Will she find out who the real sender was?

Meanwhile, Martine Deveraux, (Kelle Bryan), has a family meeting with her children Toby (Bobby Gordon), Celeste (Andrea Ali) and her father Walter (Trevor A Toussaint).

When Martine’s ex, Felix (Richard Blackwood) sees the family huddled together and locked in a serious discussion without him, he’s immediately suspicious. Is he right to be worried?

Plus, teacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) assigns Juliet and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) an essay on their post school ambitions.

Sid, who was left badly injured and had to have a partial leg amputation following a tragic car accident, can’t see a normal future for himself.

Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana), Juliet and teacher Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) try to get him to see his potential.

Will Sid be left feeling more positive about his future after their words of encouragement?

