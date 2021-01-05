Hollyoaks spoilers: John Paul McQueen is troubled by George’s ex, Dean

John Paul McQueen is rattled to see Dean back in town

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is unsettled following the arrival of George’s ex in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Dean (Paul Sloss), the ex-boyfriend of PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) shows up again in Chester, John Paul is immediately worried about what his intentions are.

Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) tries to reassure him there’s nothing to worry about but Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) can sense how strong John Paul’s paranoia is.

It’s clear that George enjoys making John Paul feel insecure and later on Dean explains how George’s behaviour made him feel exactly the same way.

When Dean reveals how George reduced him into the obsessive person he is today, it’s clear there are strong parallels between Dean and John Paul and the way George treats them both.

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) starts work cleaning at the law firm however things are uncomfortable between him and lawyer Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) after the ongoing hell that Ste and his far-right cronies subjected the Maalik family to.

When James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) turns up at the office, he also wants to know what his ex, Ste, is doing there.

James is irritated when Sami starts teasing him and James heads off to Salon De Thé.

However, James is rattled to discover his own mother Marnie (Lysette Anthony) has also hired Ste’s services as a cleaner.

It seems there’s no avoiding Ste!

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) urgently tries to silence her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) before she has a chance to tell Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) about her affair with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

She begs Liberty to keep the secret to herself otherwise it will tear their family apart.

What will Liberty decide to do?

Elsewhere, Brody has his own panic to contend with he sees Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) heading into the garage run by Felix and Warren.

He races over to see Summer and Warren enjoying some flirty banter, but manages to usher Summer quickly away before Warren discovers that she’s the daughter of Cormac, the abusive social worker from the children’s care home, who Felix and Warren recently landed in hospital.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.