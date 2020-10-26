Hollyoaks spoilers: Jordan Price tries to win Peri back

Hollyoaks spoilers - Jordan Price is desperate to show Peri Lomax she can trust him but will she decide to give him another chance?

Jordan Price (Connor Calland) is desperate to win back the trust of Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jordan, who was recently arrested for drug dealing, puts his heart on the line with Peri, but will she give the ‘new’ Jordan a second chance?

Meanwhile Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) new confidence is impressing Peri and she doesn’t want Jordan to ruin it. Juliet tries to patch things up with Sid Sumner (Billy Price).

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Cher (Bethany Hare) decide to organise an illegal rave. Juliet’s ears prick up, she knows the rave will give her the chance to sell even more drugs with Sid’s help. However Sid has got other things on his mind. Scary drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) wants Jordan to find out who grassed on him, leaving guilty Sid panicked!

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) surprises Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) at The Hutch when he turns up and asks for a job. Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is not keen on the idea as she thinks it will damage their business reputation but will Tony be a softer touch?

Meanwhile, conman Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) jets off to St Tropez for the weekend and tells Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson), Mandy and Tony that it will be them living the high life soon thanks to their investments in his business.

Plus the race is still on to pay the mystery blackmailer after John Paul (James Sutton) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) played their trick yesterday.

And Nancy Osbourne’s (Jessica Fox) thoughts turn to her late partner Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) who took his own life, when Kyle’s parents send her an expensive watch that used to belong to their son.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.