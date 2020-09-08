Hollyoaks spoilers: Juliet Nightingale is left terrified after a scary encounter

Juliet Nightingale is shaken after a terrifying meeting with drugs boss Victor Brothers

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is filled with fear when she meets drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday Juliet was shocked to spot Jordan Price (Connor Calland) secretly kissing Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter). Tonight she confronts two-timing Jordan, who’s in a relationship with Leela’s daughter Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) and demands to know what he’s playing at.

However love rat Jordan quickly puts the frighteners on Juliet by introducing her to his very dangerous drug-dealer boss, Victor. Juliet is worried when Victor announces that she and her accomplice Sid Sumnner (Billy Price) are going to have to sell double the amount of drugs than usual.

A panicked Sid and Juliet decide they will target Imran Maalik’s (Ijaz Rana’s) small getogether that he’s planned to see if they can shift some extra drugs there.

Elsewhere, Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) emotionally blackmails his own daughter Verity (Eva O’Hara) into winning his daughter-in-law, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) round for him. Will lawyer Verity be able to work her persuasive powers on Diane?

Plus Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and her other half Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) have been trying to set up Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) with his crush, Cher Winters (Bethany Hare). However Romeo is left gutted when despite his best efforts, Cher decides to friend-zone him.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past