Hollyoaks spoilers: Juliet Nightingale and Peri Lomax share their first kiss!

Juliet Nightingale has been smitten with Peri Lomax for weeks and tonight she's over the moon when she and Peri end up kissing...

Passions are running high in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) end up kissing!

Earlier on Juliet and her partner in crime Sid Sumner (Billy Price) have been tasked by scary drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) to sell double the amount of drugs than usual.

Juliet and Sid decide to target their friend, Imran Maalik’s (Ijaz Rana) party to see if they can shift the drugs to the party-goers. Sid and Juliet take control of the guest list to boost their chances and increase their contacts.

Juliet is pleased that Peri, who she has a huge crush on, is at the party and hopes that her luck could be in. However Sid is annoyed when he realises Juliet is becoming increasingly distracted by Peri and is not focusing on selling the drugs they’ve been instructed to.

Juliet recently discovered that Peri’s boyfriend, Jordan Price (Connor Calland) was cheating on Peri with Peri’s mum Leela (Kirsty Leigh-Porter). Juliet angrily confronted Jordan and it seems like Peri has had enough of love-cheat Jordan too.

Tonight, as the party is in full swing, Peri and Juliet go outside to get some fresh air and it’s not long before the two of them are kissing! Could this be the start of a new romance for the pair? Juliet is certainly hoping so.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past