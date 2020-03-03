Hollyoaks spoilers: Juliet Quinn turns drug dealer!

Juliet Quinn begins working for drug dealer Jordan Price and targets the local schools. But is she about to get caught by PC George Kiss?

Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) is sucked into Jordan Price's murky world in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm

Drug dealer Jordan (Connor Calland), the cousin of Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has targeted vulnerable teen Juliet and lured her into dealing drugs for him at local secondary schools in the neighbourhood.

Juliet gets ready to do Jordan’s dirty work for him and has got her hands on a selection of school uniforms so that she can slip into the schools unnoticed and begin trading drugs to pupils.

She tries out the different ties before setting off but is local copper PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) on to her and is he keeping a very close eye on her antics?

Later on Juliet brags to Sid that she has managed to sell the entire stash of drugs that Jordan gave her. Is this just the start of a very slippery slope?

Elsewhere following the shock revelations that rocked the Deveraux family earlier in the week, Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) asks his mum Martine (Kelle Bryan) and grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussant) for details about his biological dad.

Martine is reluctant to tell him the truth, but when pressed, she and Walter reveal that Mitchell’s father is a very dangerous man. What will Mitchell do with this new information?

Meanwhile Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is falling for Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward). When Brody asks her to teach him how to dance the pair grow even closer!

Plus teenager Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) who recently gave birth to a baby son, is looking forward to going back to school and having her life return to normal.

Brooke made the decision to have her baby adopted much to the heartache of the baby’s father Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) who wanted her to keep their baby.

Seeing Brooke eager to slip back into normal life leaves Ollie feeling even more hurt and he can’t believe how quickly she seems to be moving on. As Ollie himself struggles to cope, will he be tempted when Jordan sends him a message offering him drugs?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4