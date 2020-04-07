Hollyoaks spoilers: Juliet Quinn and Sid Sumner find themselves in BIG trouble

Juliet Quinn and Sid Sumner are delivering Jordan's large drugs haul to the coast but things are about to go very wrong...

Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) find themselves out of their depth and in a terrifying situation in tonight’s special hour long episode of Hollyoaks which tackles the gritty storyline of County Lines on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The teens have been enlisted by Sid’s drug dealer cousin Jordan (Connor Calland) to do a drop of drugs to a big dealer during their trip to the coast.

As Juliet and Sid arrive at the train station, Juliet is really nervous carrying her backpack that is stuffed with drugs and her heart is racing when two police officers follow her and Sid onto the train.

Meanwhile an oblivious Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana), who have come along for the seaside fun, have no idea what Juliet and Sid are up to.

Will the police suspect anything or can a quick-thinking Juliet throw them off the scent?

Arriving at the coast, Imran is excited to go on all the fair rides and hang out in the arcades but Juliet and Sid are on a mission.

They tell Ollie and Imran that they’re heading off the the B&B when secretly they are making plans to do the drugs drop.

Arriving at the flat where Jordan has instructed them to meet main dealer Danny, Juliet finds herself getting wound up by Danny’s sidekick, Sasha. Volatile Juliet can’t help kicking off and when Sasha undermines her, Juliet swipes her fancy mobile phone and she and Sid do a runner.

Sid and Juliet head to the beach where Juliet opens up about her emotions and Sid realises for the first time that Juliet has feelings for Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

The two of them are mid heart-to heart, when thuggish head dealer, Danny turns up flanked by a couple of his gang. Have Juliet’s actions just put the pair of them in serious danger?

When Ollie and Imran hear Juliet’s shouts they race towards her and Sid but are they too late and is it all about to kick off?

Back in the village, Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) is NOT happy when his fiancée Nancy (Jessica Fox) surprises him with the arrival of his mum and dad, Mark (played by ex Corrie actor Chris Quentin) and Carole (Diana Weston).

Nancy soon realises she made a big mistake in contacting them behind Kyle’s back when she discovers just how dull his parents really are!

Kyle makes an excuse to dash off leaving Nancy with his folks but Nancy is perturbed when Kyle later returns, wreaking of marijuana, when everyone is gathered around the table for dinner.

Meanwhile Nancy’s ex, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is in a very dark place as his depression takes a strong grip. Darren secretly packs a bag and heads off out into the street. Where is he going and what’s he planning to do?

Kyle, who has been Darren’s rock recently, is really worried when he looks at his phone and realises he’s got seven missed calls from Darren.

Can he rush after him and try and help his friend before he does something stupid? Is a crushed Darren thinking about taking his own life?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 6.30pm, featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.