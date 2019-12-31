Hollyoaks spoilers: DRUGGED! Juliet Quinn spikes Mandy’s drink

Juliet Quinn is playing a very dangerous game when she decides to spike Mandy Richardson's drink with drugs. Is Mandy in serious trouble?

The fallout from the New Year’s Eve party continues in Hollyoaks on tonight at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) and Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) goes way too far!

Everyone is attempting to clear up the physical not to mention EMOTIONAL mess from the night before.

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) tells Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) that he needs to knock some sense into Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who was previously seen trying to get back with his estranged wife Nancy (Jessica Fox).

When Nancy told Darren that she wanted a divorce, her ex stunned her by revealing that he wanted them to give their marriage another go and get back together!

When Darren and Nancy come face to face in The Loft things are mega-awkward. Luke takes Darren aside and asks his mate what he’s up to and whether he actually wants to fix things with Mandy. What will Darren say? Is it Mandy he wants to be with or does he want to play happy families with Nancy again?

Meanwhile Juliet Quinn is fed up with lovebirds Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth). She’s keen to sneak out of the Osborne’s house and to liven things up asks Sid Sumner (Billy Price) if he can get hold of some drugs.

Sid and Juliet head off the to the party at The Loft but Sid is worried when he spots Leela Lomax (Kirstie Leigh Porter) also there. Yesterday Leela was seen telling Sid she wanted to foster him so long as he proved he could stay out of trouble.

Headstrong Juliet clashes with Mandy when she’s caught trying to steal her drink. Mandy takes Juliet to task but the annoyed teen decides it’s payback time and secretly spikes Mandy’s drink with drugs. Is Mandy headed for disaster?

Elsewhere Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) encourage Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Maalik (Haeisha Mistry) to get together thinking they’d make a great couple. Tom plucks up the courage to ask Yazz out on date but how does she feel about it. Will Yazz say yes?

