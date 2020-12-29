Hollyoaks spoilers: KILLER THREAT! Mercedes McQueen’s life in danger!

Mercedes McQueen is in grave danger when Silas Blissett gives her a deadly ultimatum

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is given a killer ultimatum in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Mercedes was seen coming face to face with her tormentor and serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle).

Earlier on Mercedes was in a blind panic when her son Bobby failed to show at the airport when her husband Sylver (David Tag) went to collect him as planned.

Tonight Silas, who has been making the McQueen’s lives hell with his blackmail demands and threats, squares up to Mercedes and tells her that she has two choices. Is Silas keeping Bobby prisoner? And is Mercedes own life at risk as evil killer Silas prepares to do his very worst?

Meanwhile Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) offers to help out and join the hunt for Bobby. Toby is also keen to move things forward with Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and the two of them, who earlier in the week went on a date, agree that they can take things slow.

However, one person who is having a major wobble over Cleo is her ex, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed).

Joel, who still seems to have feelings for Cleo, is in a crisis now that he’s due to be tying the knot with Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey). With his emotions and feelings in meltdown, priest Joel finds himself turning to Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussant) for some much-needed advice. Does his heart still belong to Cleo and if so could his wedding to Goldie be off?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.