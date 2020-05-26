Hollyoaks spoilers: Drugs or love? Kyle Kelly faces heartbreak

Kyle Kelly is given an ultimatum by his furious fiancée Nancy: choose her or choose drugs, he can't have both. What will Kyle decide?

It’s time for Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) to face the music in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kyle’s drug addiction has been spiralling out of control and despite telling himself he was going to kick the habit, he’s been regularly seeing dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) to top up his supplies.

However following last week’s visit to the dealer, disaster struck and lives were put at risk when Kyle, high on drugs, caused a terrible accident.

When his fiancée Nancy discovers what has happened she’s raging and once again gives him a stern ultimatum; he has to make a choice, it’s her or the drugs.

What will Kyle’s response be? Will he choose love or drugs and is his wedding to Nancy most definitely off?

Elsewhere Leela Lomax (Kirstie Leigh Porter) is shocked to discover that dealer Jordan has been living out of his car.

When Jordan opens up and confides in her that he has nowhere else to live, Leela offers him a place under her roof.

Leela and Jordan end up having a heart-to-heart about their difficult upbringings and the two of them grow even closer. Meanwhile Leela’s daughter Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) who has fallen for Jordan, tells Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) that she has a new boyfriend who she really likes.

Over at The Dog, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Sylver (David Tag) have got their tempestuous relationship back on track and are all loved up. The two of them are planning to renew their wedding vows but have no idea that there is someone watching them from afar: Sylver’s secret daughter Cher who has come to Chester to find her father.

Plus Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) impresses Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) who is delighted that Tom is now part of their family. Feeling reassured by his presence, Misbah packs her bags and gets ready to go on the secondment she has been looking forward to. What could possibly go wrong?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.