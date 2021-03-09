Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Lawyer James Nightingale is desperate for a miracle!

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

As the county lines case reaches its dramatic conclusion, lawyer James Nightingale is praying for a miracle

Lawyer James Nightingale is praying for some miraculous intervention in the county lines court case in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

James is hoping to get evil drug dealer Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) sent down for a very long time and free his own daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who was groomed by Victor.

Ollie Morgan, Ste Hay and James Nightingale in Hollyoaks

James (far right) pictured with Ollie Morgan, Ste Hay and Peri Lomax

With time running out and no helpful witnesses coming forward or evidence emerging, James has lost all hope… until there is a knock at his door.

Who has arrived and can they help him win the case?

Elsewhere, following the shooting of Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), Sienna’s sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is convinced Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is hiding something.

Summer Ranger and Warren Fox in Hollyoaks week 5

Summer Ranger pictured with Warren Fox

When Summer realises Liberty has her suspicions, she quickly comes up with plan to extricate herself from any wrong-doing.

Darren Osborne in Hollyoaks

Darren Osborne ended up sleeping with his ex wife, Nancy

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who was supposed to be marrying Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) earlier in the week, and his ex, Nancy (Jessica Fox), can barely look at each other after ending up in bed the previous night.

Nancy Osborne in Hollyoaks

A guilty Nancy Osborne can barely make eye contact with Darren after the two of them slept together

Will the pair be able to co-parent their kids without succumbing to temptation once again?

Plus, when dodgy businessman Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) is let down by one of his contacts, he needs someone to hep him with the dubious deal he has got lined up.

Brad King played by Tom Benedict Knight in Hollyoaks

Brad needs help and his thoughts soon turn to Warren

As Brad racks his brain on who he can call, he suddenly hears about Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).  Warren, with all his dangerous dealings and track record, could be just the person Brad needs!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.

