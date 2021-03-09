Hollyoaks spoilers: Lawyer James Nightingale is desperate for a miracle!

As the county lines case reaches its dramatic conclusion, lawyer James Nightingale is praying for a miracle

Lawyer James Nightingale is praying for some miraculous intervention in the county lines court case in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

James is hoping to get evil drug dealer Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) sent down for a very long time and free his own daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who was groomed by Victor.

With time running out and no helpful witnesses coming forward or evidence emerging, James has lost all hope… until there is a knock at his door.

Who has arrived and can they help him win the case?

Elsewhere, following the shooting of Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), Sienna’s sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is convinced Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is hiding something.

When Summer realises Liberty has her suspicions, she quickly comes up with plan to extricate herself from any wrong-doing.

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who was supposed to be marrying Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) earlier in the week, and his ex, Nancy (Jessica Fox), can barely look at each other after ending up in bed the previous night.

Will the pair be able to co-parent their kids without succumbing to temptation once again?

Plus, when dodgy businessman Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) is let down by one of his contacts, he needs someone to hep him with the dubious deal he has got lined up.

As Brad racks his brain on who he can call, he suddenly hears about Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas). Warren, with all his dangerous dealings and track record, could be just the person Brad needs!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.