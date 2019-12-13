Hollyoaks spoilers: Liam Donovan gets dressed up for a different kind of Christmas!

Liam Donovan gets dressed up in a scary costume to kickstart the Christmas event he's planning at The Loft

Bad boy Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) cuts a scary figure when he gets dressed up in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The club owner gets kitted out as Krampus, a horned half goat, half-demon figure from old European folklore who used to banish children at Christmas time! How very Liam!

It’s all part of his preparations for a special themed night he’s hosting at The Loft.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) who has recently grown closer to ruthless club boss Liam, is a little taken aback to see him kitted out in his frightening garb, however the pair of them are soon locked in conversation and realise they have a lot more in common than they ever knew. Could this be a new pairing in the village?

Meanwhile Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is still feeling the heat. In yesterday’s episode she was seen looking incredibly jittery when mention was made of traces of blood found on the night of Mercedes shooting.

Diane later confided in Tony’s dad Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) but what secrets did she spill? Tonight she is on edge as she finds herself caught up in the crime and the net closes in. What exactly is she guilty of?

Elsewhere Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) is getting all excited about the future of his salon thanks to his new neighbour, music producer Toby who has promised he will put some very influential and glamorous clients in Jesse’s direction.

However Jesse is worried that his recent over enthusiastic posts on social media may have got him in trouble with Toby.

Has Toby got some bad news for him and what exactly is Toby’s agenda? He and his partner Celeste seem too good to be true….maybe that’s because they are. Should Jesse be watching his back?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4