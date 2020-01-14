Hollyoaks spoilers: Liam Donovan hatches a plot involving Maxine

Liam Donovan breaks into Maxine Minniver's flat. What is he hoping to find and how will he target her in his new plot?

Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) breaks into Maxine’s Minniver’s flat in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks (See our TV Guide for full listings). However he’s shocked by what he finds. He discovers that Maxine is struggling for money and is practically penniless.

He later comes up with a plan and decides to offer her a cash loan and thinks of a way he can use struggling single mum Max to his advantage.

Elsewhere Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) was shocked and upset when his ex, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) announced that he’d moved on and was now in a new relationship with flirty wedding planner Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu).

Tonight Mitchell, who has recently told his mum Martine that he is gay, decides to stop moping about and arranges to go on a date with a man. Will his date go well?

Plus Donna Marie Quinn (Lucy Jo Hudson) and Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) clash over what is best for Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw).

Juliet later walks in to see her half-brother James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) handing over an envelope of cash to her mum Donna Marie and demands to know what’s going on. Why is James giving Donna Marie money?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4