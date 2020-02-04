Hollyoaks spoilers: Liberty Savage goes for her baby scan. Is all well?

Liberty Savage prepares to go for her 12-week baby scan but is upset that she is all alone. Can Damon Kinsella boost her spirits?

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is preoccupied knowing that her baby scan is coming up in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Liberty who agreed to be a surrogate for her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her other half Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) secretly slept with Brody to get pregnant.

As her 12-week scan approaches, Sienna is still AWOL and Brody seems to have forgotten all about the important hospital date.

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is worried when he finds Liberty all upset and offers to go to the hospital with her. In the meantime he rings his mate Brody to remind him about the appointment.

Liberty is delighted when Brody arrives at the hospital in the nick of time and the two of them are overjoyed to see their healthy baby on the monitor.

Meanwhile Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and his son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) are hosting a special speed dating event at The Dog to tie in with Valentine’s Day.

Warren secretly has plans to set Joel up but Joel makes it clear to his father that he’s engaged to Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).

Will Warren be tempted to bag a date for himself?

Plus Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) has convinced himself that his girlfriend Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) has had a change of heart and no longer plans to give their baby up for adoption when it’s born.

A buoyed up Ollie takes Brooke on a date to the Salon De Thé where he gives Brooke some baby booties and tells her how happy he is that she’s changed her mind. Has Ollie totally misread the situation and is he headed for more heartbreak?

