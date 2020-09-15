Hollyoaks spoilers: Liberty Savage gives birth but there are complications!

Surrogate Liberty Savage gives birth to the baby she is carrying for Sienna and Brody...

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) went into labour in yesterday’s episode and tonight in Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) she gives birth but all is not well.

As her contractions get stronger, Liberty is helped into The Hutch but doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is worried that there might be complications with the birth.

Eventually, and with her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) by her side, surrogate mum Liberty gives birth to a baby girl.

Are Sienna and Brody, who have longed for a baby, going to get their happy ever after or are things going to take a very different turn?

Elsewhere Darren Osborne (Ashely Taylor Dawson), who is suffering with depression, is obsessing over protecting some duck eggs by the river.

Darren tells his worried partner Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) that it’s to preserve Kyle Kelly’s memory as he and Kyle used to feed the ducks together before Kyle tragically took his own life.

But despite his explanations Mandy is concerned when she reads Darren’s diary entry and sees exactly what has been going through Darren’s mind.

Elsewhere, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) makes a passing comment that he doesn’t ever want to have any more children, leaving his girlfriend Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) worried.

When Yazz raises her concerns, Tom reassures her that he’s the happiest he’s ever been with her and who knows what the future holds.

Meanwhile Imran Maalik’s (Ijaz Rana) humiliating water fountain launch has gone viral! How will he cope with the unexpected publicity?

