Hollyoaks spoilers: Liberty Savage gets ready to drop bombshell news!

Surrogate mum Liberty has decided she's keeping baby Faith for herself!

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is gearing up to break her shattering news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Surrogate mum, Liberty, who recently gave birth to a baby girl for her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) has decided she is keeping baby Faith for herself.

Liberty turns up early for the naming ceremony that she’s arranged for Faith, just as Sienna and Brody are about to make their swift and secret exit from Hollyoaks for a new start abroad.

Liberty is planning to reveal that she’s decided she is keeping baby Faith and won’t be handing her to Sienna and Brody to bring up after all.

Sienna and Brody manage to distract everyone and make a run for it however, Sienna has second thoughts when they get to the car.

Brody is convinced that Sienna wants to stay for her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and gives her an ultimatum: either they leave now, or their relationship is over for good!

What will Sienna decide to do?

Meanwhile Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who has become increasingly suspicious of Sienna, guesses that she and Brody are running away.

Will he catch up with them before they make their getaway with his twins, Sophie and Sebastian?

Elsewhere Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) asks Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to be his best man when he gets married to Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry).

Tom suggests to Romeo that he gets Cher Winters (Bethany Hare) to help with his speech.

However Romeo manages to upset Cher who is furious when she thinks she’s being played.

Plus Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) promises to make Mandy Cunningham (Sarah Jayne Dunn) famous when he asks her and her other half, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson), to produce an online advert for his meal plan business.

