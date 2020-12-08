Hollyoaks spoilers: Liberty Savage goes on the run with baby Faith!

Liberty Savage grabs her chance to escape with baby Faith

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) seizes the opportunity to escape with baby Faith in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Liberty, who has recently been suffering with hallucinations of Nico, is sent into a panic when she notices that baby Faith is too hot.

Her instinct is to take her baby to the hospital but the vision of Nico (Persephone Swales-Dawson) tells her not to go.

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is increasingly worried about Liberty and when he realises that Liberty is hallucinating, he urgently calls her sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) to help.

Sienna tries to stop Liberty from escaping with Faith but when Sienna injures herself, Liberty takes her chance to flee!

Meanwhile Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) still thinks that Sienna is being too possessive.

He starts to grow closer to newcomer Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) and even rents a stall at The Bazaar for her to set up a cake shop.

But what does Brody really know about Summer, and is he playing with fire?

Elsewhere, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) spots his wife Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) with PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) and warns her about getting the police involved with their blackmailer.

Later on, the McQueens are enjoying a ‘chippy lunch’ when the doll suddenly blackmails them with the next sin: GLUTTONY, just as Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) and Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) are fighting over who gets the last sausage!

Plus Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is loving his new place among the Deveraux family.

However his father Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is increasingly concerned about the danger his son poses to them all.

Is he right to be worried about what Toby might do next?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.