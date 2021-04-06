Hollyoaks spoilers: LOVE CONFESSION! Martine Deveraux prepares to tell Felix how she feels

Is Martine Deveraux still in love with her ex partner Felix? And what's she going to do about it?

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) faces up to her feelings in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Martine’s daughter, Celeste (Andrea Ali) could see the passion between her parents Martine and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Tonight Martine prepares to tell her ex partner Felix, who is the father of her grown up triplets, exactly how she feels about him.

However before she gets her chance, Martine is interrupted by Felix’s girlfriend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Elsewhere, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) has a change of heart about Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) and asks for Diane Hutchinson’s (Alex Fletcher) help in finding her.

Sami gets ready to make a frantic dash to the airport, where Verity is heading to get her flight to New York, where she’s planning to pursue her dream job.

However, just as he’s calling for a taxi, he finds Verity who is still in the village after forgetting her passport.

Can Sami convince Verity to stay in Chester or is she still headed for the Big Apple?

Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) after she spiked Summer Ranger’s (Rhiannon Clements) drink in yesterday’s episode.

When Sienna’s sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) finds out what happened, she decides she’s had enough of her sister’s behaviour and tells her she’s moving out.

Meanwhile, Sienna is in for a BIG shock when she tries to tell her ex, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward), the truth.

Plus Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) feels threatened by the influence that Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) is having on his girlfriend Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and thinks Brooke (pictured below) should cut Ripley loose.

How will Brooke react to Imran’s concerns?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm