Hollyoaks spoilers: LOVERS? Mercedes McQueen sleeps with Warren?

Will Mercedes McQueen end up in bed with Warren?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) finds herself taking comfort with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes feels pushed away and rejected by her other half Sylver (David Tag) when he discovers what she and Theresa (Jorgie Porter) have been up to.

However Sylver’s attitude and reaction only serves to nudge Mercedes in the direction of her ex-lover Warren.

Later on Warren has a mystery female caller arrive at his home. Is it Mercedes? And are the pair of them going to end up in bed together?

Elsewhere, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) has a lot of making up to do with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) after she realised he was getting close to newcomer Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements).

As always Warren is waiting in the wings, eager to swoop in and lure Sienna away from Brody the minute any more cracks start appearing in their relationship.

Meanwhile Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) confides in Sid Sumner (Billy Price) that he really likes Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and Brooke confides in Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) that she feels the same way about Imran.

Could there be a relationship in the offing?

Plus John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is racked with guilt after stealing Kyle Kelly’s precious watch that had been given to Nancy (Jessica Fox) after his suicide.

Wanting to make amends, he decides to splash out on a new one but has the damage already been done?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.