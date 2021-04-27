Hollyoaks spoilers: Luke Morgan has to deal with some shocking news

Luke Morgan is floored by what his mother, Sue, has to say

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is in a spin in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Luke was shocked to see his estranged mother, Sue Morgan (Marian McLoughlin), in yesterday’s episode but even more shocked when she broke some unexpected news to him.

As Luke tries to process what Sue has told him, his partner Cindy (Stephanie Waring) urges Luke to tell his mum about his dementia.

Luke is resistant and asks Cindy to keep quiet much to her dismay. However, it later becomes clear that Luke’s health secret will be very hard to keep.

Elsewhere, it’s clear that Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) has been fed lies by Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) when he confronts his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and asks her to stop harassing his girlfriend!

Brody has no idea that it’s actually the other way round and it’s Summer who has been harassing Sienna!

An upset Sienna confides in Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) who advises Sienna that she should go to the police about Summer and tell them what’s happened.

Meanwhile, dance supremo Marco (AJ Pritchard) applies to be Trish Minniver’s (Denise Walsh) new assistant, but Trish confides in her old flame, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) that she’s worried Marco could tarnish her reputation.

She explains that in her previous job, horrible rumours were spread about her.

However dodgy businessman, Fergus, thinks she should stop worrying and convinces Trish to give Marco an interview for the role.

Later on Fergus overhears Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) talking to Misbah about his money troubles.

A calculating and ruthless Fergus decides that Shaq will be his next target! Uh oh.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm