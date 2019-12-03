Hollyoaks spoilers: Luke Morgan fears for his health

Luke Morgan is terrified that there's something seriously wrong with his health. Is he right to be so worried?

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) has been sent into a panic amid ongoing concerns regarding his health. In tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), Luke grows increasingly worried when his hand continues to seize up.

When Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) notices what’s happened she tells him about her father, Patrick, who had motor neuron disease.

A worried Luke books a hospital appointment and asks his loyal friend Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) to go along with him.

Meanwhile Sienna is getting ready for a special celebration and goes off to get champagne and snacks but Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) and Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) show her how to REALLY celebrate!

At the pub Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) tells his best mate Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) that he’s keeping a big secret from Sienna.

However he’s surprised when Damon replies that honesty is overrated and he himself was much happier living a lie with his wife Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) than he is now.

Meanwhile a hard-up Maxine continues to struggle without electricity as she was unable to pay the bill, and still has no cash to pay for any food for her and daughter Minnie.

Elsewhere Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) and Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) are in awe of their new neighbours, music producer Toby and his partner, modelling agent, Celeste. Jesse is delighted when Toby suggests he starts sending all his music clients to Donovan’s salon!

Are the friendly new arrivals too good to be true? Plus a mystery visitor turns up to see Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and watches her as she sleeps.

Who has come to see her and why is Mercedes’ heart rate suddenly racing when they arrive in the room?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4