Hollyoaks spoilers: Luke Morgan makes an alarming discovery

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is extremely worried about his son Ollie (Gabriel Clark) when he makes an unsettling discovery in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Luke has recently been left heartbroken about his fractured relationship with his drug-addict son Ollie but Luke’s fears for Ollie mount when he is nowhere to be seen on his 18th birthday.

When Luke’s ex, Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) tries to reach out to Luke, he unleashes his pent up anger on her and demands that Mandy move out immediately.

Later on Luke’s even more worried about Ollie when he discovers he hasn’t been living with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) for the past few weeks. Where exactly is Ollie and is he in danger?

Elsewhere, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is finding it hard to process the shocking and upsetting truth about his girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) being abused by her step-father Pete Buchanan (Kai Owen).

Toby is on a mission to track down Cleo’s abuser but it’s Cleo who’s left scared when she thinks that Pete, who was previously sent to prison, may have returned to the village!

Plus, after all the trouble she’s recently whipped up for her step-mother, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is faced with a difficult ultimatum when she finds herself the target of on-line trolls.

Meanwhile, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) is devastated when she sees her boyfriend Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) make a move on her daughter, Maxine (Nikki Sanderson)!

Domineering dance teacher, Trish, still has no clue that Brad is dealing with a very tricky ultimatum delivered by his ex-business partner, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) and has a huge decision to make.

Is a hurt and angry Trish about to make Brad’s decision for him ?

