Hollyoaks spoilers: Mandy Richardson is rocked by an alarming discovery

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is confused and worried when she makes an unsettling discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). The scared mum realises she can’t remember events properly from the night before at the party in The Loft.

Meanwhile Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) tells his other half Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) about his plan for them to move abroad and live in Portugal together.

Secret serial killer Breda, who’s been keeping Tony Hutchinson prisoner for months on her pig farm, tells Tony what Jack has got planned.

Tony tries to encourage her to start a new life abroad hoping that she’ll set him free but he’s horrified when he realises Breda has no intention of ever letting him go and is planning to leave him alone on the farm to die!

Elsewhere, just weeks after his previous fleeting visit, Jean Paul McQueen (James Sutton) returns to the village from Singapore where he’s been living, but this time it looks as if he’s here to stay in Chester for the foreseeable future.

Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) is worried about Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who is back to her old wild and reckless ways.

Nana knows that Mercedes is broken inside following all the recent drama involving her husband Sylver (David Tag) and when she sees Mercedes flirting with every man in sight, she urges her grand-daughter to give it a rest and actually start looking after herself.

Will Mercedes follow Nana’s advice and stop her path of self-destruction?

