Mandy Richardson is on borrowed time as the truth about her killer daughter, looks certain to become public knowledge

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) has been keeping a WHOPPING secret to protect her daughter, but is the truth finally going to come out in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Mandy knows that her daughter, Ella (Erin Palmer) was responsible for accidentally killing drug-dealer, Jordon Price (Connor Calland) on New Year’s Eve.

However, Mandy has done everything in her power to protect her little girl, and has let her fiancé Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Nancy’s (Jessica Fox) son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), take the blame for the crime.

Charlie was found guilty and is currently in youth custody for a murder he didn’t commit.

Tonight, Mandy who has been away on holiday, is throwing all her efforts into planning her wedding day with Darren who still has no clue Ella was to blame for Jordan’s death and that Charlie is innocent.

Mandy’s ex husband Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is the only family member to know the truth. He begs Mandy to put the brakes on the wedding and come clean to Darren and Nancy.

However his timing couldn’t be worse.

Just as Luke is pleading with Mandy, Nancy arrives and overhears the conversation!

Is Nancy finally going to discover Mandy’s terrible deception and cover up?

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is totally humiliated as she learns that a compromising video of her has been leaked online.

And even more unluckily for her, her husband Sylver (David Tag) makes a shocking discovery whilst watching the video!

Plus, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is appalled when she returns from a night shift at the hospital to find Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) sneaking out of the backdoor of her home.

Misbah has recently agreed to let her nephew Shaq live under her roof.

However, doctor Misbah is even more shocked when she sees Theresa’s cousin, Goldie (Chelsee Healey) also sneaking out.

Misbah is convinced her womanising nephew, who fled to Chester to avoid his own wedding day, is completely out of control and has been ‘entertaining’ both McQueen women at the same time.

But has Misbah actually got the wrong end of the stick?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm