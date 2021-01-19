Hollyoaks spoilers: Mandy Richardson panics over murder truth and warns Yazz away!

Hollyoaks spoilers - Mandy Richardson is terrified when Yazz Maalik wants to start quizzing Ella over Jordan Price's murder

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) starts to panic when it looks like Yazz Maalik could uncover the murderous truth in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy starts to freak when she realises Yazz is investigating Jordan Price’s (Connor Calland) murder for the local papers and is appealing for any information.

Desperate to protect her secret killer daughter, Ella (Erin Palmer), Mandy tells Yazz to back off however headstrong Yazz isn’t about to be put off and soon ambushes Ella with a load of questions.

Mandy panics and flips out in front of her ex Luke (Gary Lucy) and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) leaving Darren confused and Luke even more adamant that they need to come clean about their daughter’s involvement in Jordan’s death.

Luke orders Mandy to go to the police and tell the truth, telling her if she doesn’t, he will! What will Mandy do?

Meanwhile Yazz, who is now officially married to Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) wants Tom to reach out to their friend Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark ).

Tom arranges for Ollie’s ex, Brooke Hathaway, (Talia Grant), to go with Ollie to drugs counselling. Will Ollie get the support he desperately needs?

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is angry that his son Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) isn’t already in prison for the secret murder of Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) but Toby’s triplet sibling, Celeste (Andrea Ali) is now busy making final arrangements to help ‘fix’ her brother.

When there’s an electrical fault at The Loft, owner Grace Black (Tamara Wall) needs help sorting it. Celeste offers her father Felix’s services while secretly planning to use The Loft for a plan involving Toby.

Toby is terrified when he discovers what Celeste’s idea is. Meanwhile Celeste pleads with Felix, asking him to give her a chance to mend Toby, however it soon looks as if her best intentions are about to go terribly wrong!

Meanwhile, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) is getting excited about becoming a dad, but his girlfriend Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) feels the pressure when Sami tells her about his and his ex, Ellie Nightingale’s (Sophie Porley), miscarriage and how he also missed out on being a stepdad when his girlfriend, Sinead O’Connor (Stephanie Davis) left Chester with her young daughter, Hannah. Will a worried Verity share her concerns about becoming a parent with Sami?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm