Hollyoaks spoilers: MANIPULATOR! George Kiss ramps up his mind games

PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) takes pleasure in messing with John Paul McQueen’s (James Sutton) mind even more in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Copper George has recently shown he has a very cruel side and tonight he is revelling in the fact that his latest mind games have affected John Paul so much that he now definitely has the upper hand.

Meanwhile, George’s ex Dean Vickers (Paul Sloss) is heartbroken when he realises he’s been used by George to get at John Paul.

Dean, who returned to Chester to try and get back with George, opens up to Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) and tells her about his and George’s very messy past and the way George treated him.

Dean warns Courtney that John Paul will definitely be George’s next victim. Will Courtney feel compelled to step in and speak to John Paul before he gets hurt by George even more?

Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) overhears a panicked Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) trying to contact her brother Toby (Bobby Gordon) who has gone AWOL. So when Celeste tells Cleo that she spoke to Toby just last night, Cleo knows Celeste is lying.

When Celeste also lets slip that Toby is being treated by Dr Ley, Cleo does a bit of digging online and starts to worry when she reads about the doctor’s controversial experiments.

However, she’s soon even more shocked when she sees the very same Dr Ley standing outside The Loft! Will Cleo confront her?

Meanwhile, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) thinks that Summer Granger (Rhiannon Clements) might make his best mate Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) happier that his doomed relationship with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Will he tell Brody what he thinks? And could there be a new relationship in the offing between Summer and Brody?

