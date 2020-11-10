Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Marnie Nightingale confronts drugs boss Victor!

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Marnie Nightingale squares up to gang boss Victor Brothers but is she putting her life in danger?

A worried Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) squares up to scary drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Manony) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Marnie was suspicious when she saw her grand-daughter Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) locked in conversation with Victor in yesterday’s episode.

Tonight the pieces of the jigsaw come together when she, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) are called together by teacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) to discuss the spiralling drug problem within the Chester community.

Nancy begins listing all the warning signs parents and carers need to be looking out for and Marnie is instantly alarmed when she realises Juliet has been displaying all of them!

Marnie decides to take things into her own hands and manages to get Victor’s number from Juliet’s phone.

She then arranges to secretly meet him but is Marnie putting herself in grave danger by confronting the ruthless and violent drugs boss?

Elsewhere, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) who sustained life-changing injuries after bingeing on the drug ketamine and being caught up in an accident, is struggling to come to terms with his new reality.

Desperate to help the teen, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) arrange for Sid to get specialist help for his injuries.

Meanwhile it’s awkward for Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) when his ex-fiancée, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) returns to Hollyoaks and his triplet brother Toby (Bobby Gordon) immediately takes a shine to her.

Cleo’s arrival back in the village immediately ignites the desire for Mitchell and Toby’s grandfather, Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussant) to have a ‘proper’ family which doesn’t include Mitchell’s husband, Scott.

Later on there’s panic for Toby when he discovers that Lisa Loveday’s body could be unearthed at the hotel where Mitchell and Scott tied the knot.

Toby was seen murdering Lisa in a case of mistaken identity on Scott and Mitchell’s wedding day when he thought Lisa was Mitchell beneath the covers of the bed in the hotel room.

Toby then had to frantically hide Lisa’s body with help from his triplet sister Celeste.

Is his killer secret about to be discovered?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode

