Hollyoaks spoilers: Marnie Nightingale has a meltdown

A stressed Marnie Nightingale calls on Ste

Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is stressing out in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Marnie is trying to prepare for a last-minute gathering with some of her sophisticated friends but finds herself with way too much on her plate.

As her stress-levels soar, she recruits Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to come over and clean the flat and do the cooking.

Ste duly obliges but he’s annoyed about wasting his entire afternoon when the dinner party Marnie is organising turns out to be a virtual one that will be conducted entirely online!

Elsewhere, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) keeps wetting the bed so Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) suggests to Ella’s mum Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) that maybe Ella should see a counsellor to talk about the tragedy that unfolded on New Year’s Eve.

What does Mandy think?

Plus there’s some big news when PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) tells boyfriend John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) that he wants the two of them to move in together.

How will John Paul react, will he be keen on the idea or has he got his doubts?

Meanwhile, there’s further drama involving Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward), Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

