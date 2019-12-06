Hollyoaks spoilers: Marnie Nightingale gets ready for her grand opening!

Marnie Nightingale gets ready to launch her new patisserie and tea room. Ooh la la! Will it all go to plan?

Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is gearing up for the grand opening of her French inspired patisserie in Hollyoaks, on tonight at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Marnie has been super-excited ever since her son James (Gregory Finnegan) surprised her by buying the recently vacated Tea House property, formerly run by Stuart Sumner and Jonny Baxter.

Marnie is certainly taking her new venture very seriously and is speaking to her staff in French, making sure they, including Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner), are up to speed on all the correct French pronunciations.

Meanwhile Finn O’Connor (Keith Rice) is still feeling terrible following a run in at Hollyoaks High, the scene of his rape crime all those years ago.

Headmistress Sally St Claire was shocked to find Finn back on the property and events quickly escalated.

Tonight interfering Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann), who clearly has a hidden agenda when it comes to Finn, suggests that Finn should try and make amends with the community by doing a speech at Marnie’s grand opening. But is Edward secretly setting Finn up for a fall. It certainly looks that way when Finn’s efforts don’t go to plan.

Meanwhile Yazz Maalik (Haeisha Mistry) makes a shocking discovery and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) asks Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) if she wants to meet up after school.

However Juliet has got another offer to choose from when Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) decide to give Juliet a second chance after she bullied Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and invite her to go bowling with them. Who will Juliet decide to spend her time with?

