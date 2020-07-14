Hollyoaks spoilers: Martine Deveraux demands to know the truth from Felix

Martine Deveraux wants to know what secrets her ex, Felix Westwood, has been hiding. Will Felix open up about his troubled past?

Martine Deveraux wants to know exactly what is going on with Felix in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Her ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has been behaving increasingly suspiciously recently and Martine is convinced he’s covering something up. When Martine quizzes Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji), Lisa thinks that Martine is just jealous of her romance with Felix.

However Martine is not going to give up that easily. She squares up to Felix and tells him that she’s not going anywhere until he spills the truth. Is she about to discover the sad secrets that Felix has been keeping about his troubled past?

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is worried when her partner Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) gets himself increasingly embroiled in Felix’s troubles. Sienna tells Brody that maybe he’s only keen to help because of his own troubled past with his paedophile father, Buster

Brody takes Sienna’s words on board and decides he is going to visit Buster in prison in order to help get some closure. Is Brody heading for more heartache?

Plus Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and Mitchell Deveraux’s (Imran Adams) wedding day is looming, however the men still haven’t broken the news to Mitchell’s disapproving grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussaint).

In an effort to trick Walter into coming to their wedding, they pretend they are holding a ‘charity night’ and hand out special invitations to their nearest and dearest. Are people going to come along and is it time to tell Walter the truth?

Plus Lisa is pleased when Felix invites her to be his plus-one at the wedding, however she is later furious when he stands her up for a date they’ve got arranged. Who or what has distracted Felix and should Lisa be worried?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.