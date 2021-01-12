Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Martine Deveraux in TERRIBLE danger?

Martine Deveraux is locked in the garage with son Toby threatening to set it alight!

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) finds herself trapped in the garage in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, her dangerous and volatile son Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) was seen threatening to kill her after Martine interfered in his personal life and his counselling session also went disastrously wrong.

Tonight Toby, who not long ago was seen murdering his cousin Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) is raging and wild and has locked Martine in his father’s garage.

His sister Celeste (Andrea Ali) can’t believe what’s happening and fears for her mum’s life when she sees Toby splashing petrol around the outside of the garage. Is he about to start a fire and leave his own mother trapped inside a blazing building? Will Celeste come to Martine’s rescue?

Meanwhile things have turned very sour between Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and his ex, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan). Ste, who has been working as a cleaner since his return to Chester, wants a pay rise and an apology from James otherwise he’s going to sue him. Will lawyer James give in to Ste’s demands?

Plus Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) was stunned earlier in the week to see her mother Trish (Denise Welch) in Chester and learn that she is in relationship with her landlord, Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight).

Tonight Maxine finds herself enduring a long boozy afternoon at The Dog with her mother and Brad who she had a passionate kiss with unaware he was her mum’s boyfriend.

Will Trish find out about Maxine and Brad’s passionate kiss and what exactly is Brad’s game? Tonight he starts to show his true colours and it’s clear that something rather strange is going on.

Plus Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) finds herself in a very difficult situation following previous events in the week which have spiralled out of control.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm