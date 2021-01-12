Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver is excited by new mystery guy!

Maxine Minniver takes a fancy to a mystery man when she sees him checking her out. Who exactly is he?

Maxine’s is immediately flattered and just a teeny bit interested when she sees the stranger’s eyes fixed firmly in her direction. However, her excitement doesn’t last for long when she discovers that the man is her new landlord, Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight)! Maxine immediately gets nervous that she could be about to lose her home.

Elsewhere, things are awkward for Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) when his partner Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and newcomer to Chester, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) start throwing jibes at each other. But when Summer refers to ‘the secret’ that she overheard Sienna and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) discussing, Brody is immediately worried and demands answers from Sienna.

Later on, when chatting to Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Summer tells her about her run-in with Sienna over Warren, but when Grace mentions that Warren’s surname is Fox, Summer is intrigued and goes to Warren’s flat armed with cupcakes.

She knows that her father Cormac (James Gaddas) knows Warren and that Warren has a history of violence. She’s now certain Warren was something to do with the brutal attack that landed her dad in hospital. Having made contact with Warren she confronts him about the attack. How will Warren react and will he be pushed into making a confession?

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) picks up his father Edward’s (Joe McGann) ashes. Tony wants to cook his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) a nice dinner but soon wonders why she’s lying to him when she tells him she’s at her Auntie’s when he actually spots her close to home in Salon De Thé.

Plus Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) confronts his ex, Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) about their secret from New Year’s Eve but she’s standing strong and refuses to come clean. Will Luke help her?

