Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver shows off her teaching skills!

Maxine Minnver (Nikki Sanderson) is keen to win her mum’s approval in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine shows off her teaching skills with Theresa (Jorgie Porter) and Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and asks her mum Trish (Denise Walsh) to let her be her assistant dance instructor at the new dance school Trish is setting up.

Trish agrees to give it a go but it’s clear Maxine still has a very long way to go to win her mum’s approval.

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is disappointed to find half-dressed Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) in James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) flat and assumes that they’ve slept together.

Later, drug addict, Ollie, begs his dad Luke for help but Ollie’s recent actions have crossed a line for Luke and instead of helping, Luke asks his son for his house keys back.

Meanwhile, lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’hara) has been offered a dream job in New York which she is trying to push to the back of her mind for now.

However Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) urges her not to give up on her dreams for a make-believe family with fiancé Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).

Later, Scott poses as Verity’s executive assistant and accepts the job on her behalf but is Sami about to find out what’s going on?

Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is concerned about his girlfriend Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) increasing jealousy as Mercedes McQueen continues to out-shine her stepdaughter.

