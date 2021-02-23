Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver shows off her teaching skills!

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Maxine Minniver is desperate to impress her mum Trish and Verity Hutchinson has a huge decision to make...

Maxine Minnver (Nikki Sanderson) is keen to win her mum’s approval in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine shows off her teaching skills with Theresa (Jorgie Porter) and Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and asks her mum Trish (Denise Walsh) to let her be her assistant dance instructor at the new dance school Trish is setting up.

Maxine Minniver and Trish in Hollyoaks

Maxine Minniver is doing her best to impress mum Trish

Trish agrees to give it a go but it’s clear Maxine still has a very long way to go to win her mum’s approval.

Maxine Minniver and Trish in Hollyoaks

Trish Minniver is a hard woman to please!

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is disappointed to find half-dressed Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) in James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) flat and assumes that they’ve slept together.

Ollie Morgan in Hollyoaks

Ollie Morgan was made homelss after his long-suffering dad Luke, kicked him out

Later, drug addict, Ollie, begs his dad Luke for help but Ollie’s recent actions have crossed a line for Luke and instead of helping, Luke asks his son for his house keys back.

Meanwhile, lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’hara) has been offered a dream job in  New York which she is trying to push to the back of her mind for now.

Verity Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Verity doesn’t know whether or not to take the job in New York

However Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) urges her not to give up on her dreams for a make-believe family with fiancé Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).

Sami Maalik and Scott Drinkwell in Hollyoaks

Is Sami Maalik going to find out what’s really going on?

Later, Scott poses as Verity’s executive assistant and accepts the job on her behalf but is Sami about to find out what’s going on?

Cher Winters in Hollyoaks

Cher Winters has become increasingly jealous and resentful

Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is concerned about his girlfriend Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) increasing jealousy as Mercedes McQueen continues to out-shine her stepdaughter.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.

