Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen gets a chilling call from Silas

Mercedes McQueen is shaken when she hears an eerie and familiar voice on the end of the line

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is terrified when she receives a chilling call from tormentor and serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) came face to face with psychopath Silas. Tonight, Mercedes panics when she receives a picture message of Cher from the mystery blackmailer.

Mercedes goes on the hunt for the tormentor, still unaware that it is Silas who has been making the McQueen family’s life hell by blackmailing them with a mysterious speaking doll.

With Mercedes on the trail, she’s suddenly stopped in her tracks when she gets a phone call from Silas. The call from the killer sends shivers down her spine and soon leads to a terrible accident! What exactly has happened?

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) who was tempted to have a bit of fun with Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) regrets his actions and calls on his ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) to stop his fiancée Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) from finding out the truth.

Plus, Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) hopes that teenagers Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) will be able to remind Sid Sumner (Billy Price) of the positives in his life.

Can Brooke and Imran lift the spirits of Sid, who was recently left with life-changing injuries following a terrible accident?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.