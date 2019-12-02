Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen has flashbacks to her shooting

Mercedes McQueen has flashbacks to the night of her shooting. Is she about to identify the culprit who pulled the trigger?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) remains in hospital following the dramatic shooting which almost killed her.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) as she lies in her hospital bed, she suddenly has vivid flashbacks to the night she was shot, meanwhile a mystery figure has snuck into her hospital room to spy on her. Who is keeping a close watch on Mercedes and were they the person who fired the gun?

Meanwhile Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) has decided to move back in with his mum, Martine, meaning his flat is now empty.

Tonight Mitchell’s old neighbour, Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) is welcoming when he meets the new couple moving into the property, Toby, a music producer and his modelling agent partner, Celeste.

Jesse invites them round for a drink and seems very taken with his new neighbours. Are they going to become good friends?

Elsewhere Liberty Savage (Abi Phillips) recently discovered that Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) who she was going to be a surrogate for, no longer has any viable embryos left. Brody already knows the upsetting news but Sienna herself hasn’t been made aware of the situation yet.

A worried Brody tells Liberty they need to break the news to her today and can’t left things drift any longer but will they find the right moment and how will Sienna react?

Plus Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) invites everyone to spend Christmas with her in her new/old house but Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is preoccupied and worried about his hand that keeps seizing up. What exactly is wrong with Luke?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4