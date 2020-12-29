Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen horrified to receive sickening gift!

Mercedes McQueen is horrified when she finds an unwanted 'gift' on her doorstep

Mercedes McQueen is reeling when she gets a very unwelcome present in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes has been eagerly looking forward to her son Bobby finally coming home to Chester this week, however she is sickened when she goes outside and finds a very sinister gift left on her doorstep. What is it and who has put it there?

Mercedes becomes more convinced than ever that Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) is the one who has been tormenting her family with the creepy doll and its stream of blackmailing demands. And even more worryingly, she is now certain that one of her own family is helping Silas and acting as his spy.

Wanting to catch the culprit, Mercedes decides to install some hidden cameras inside The Dog.

However, her husband Sylver (David Tag) thinks that Mercedes has taken things too far and her obsession with catching the culprit is actually a way of distracting herself from their own problems and the recent troubles they’ve had. Will Mercedes’ plan work and will the cameras catch the insider who’s been betraying the McQueen clan?

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) all struggle to come to terms with the terrible events of New Year’s Eve.

Plus Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) tries to offer support over at the Lomaxes.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.