Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen comes to a HUGE decision!

Mercedes McQueen begins to feel terrible for framing Sylver. Is she going to change her police statement?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalf) is having a major wobble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The manipulative landlady has previously told the police that it was her own husband Sylver McQueen (David Tag) who was responsible for the shooting that left her in a coma.

Sylver has since been languishing behind bars but Mercedes is starting to feel terrible about her police statement in which she accused Sylver of the crime.

She is visibly rattled when she picks up a voicemail message from her husband in which he tells her that he still loves her and urges her to do the right thing and retract her police statement.

Will Mercedes change her statement and if so could Sylver be a free man again?

Elsewhere Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGown) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) have teamed up and decided to set up a protection racket together. The two of them think that Mercedes should be their first client. Mercedes initially considers their proposition but something her son Bobby says to her leads her to make a very different decision. What has she decided to do?

Meanwhile Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) continue to enjoy their secret romance. Mitchell is still keeping their relationship under wraps, scared that his family will disapprove of him being in a gay relationship.

When he sneaks out of Scott’s flat he’s shocked when he comes face to face with with the whole Deveraux clan – grand-dad Walter, mum Martine and cousin Lisa who announce that they’ve organised a special Deveraux Christmas day out.

A cagey Mitchell tells them that he can’t go because he’s meeting his ‘girlfriend’ Sabrina. However he’s thrown when the family insist he brings Sabrina along too. How will Mitchell get out of this?

Meanwhile Scott starts work at Marnie Nightingale’s ‘Salon De The’ but is fed up of being Mitchell’s hidden secret. How much longer will he put up with the situation?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4