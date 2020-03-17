Mercedes McQueen is floored when she receives DIVORCE papers from Sylver! How will she react to the unwelcome document?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is stunned when she receives divorce papers from Sylver (David Tag) in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After getting advice from lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) she wonders whether to keep the papers to herself so she can stay married to Sylver for as long as possible.

Meanwhile Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has gone into overdrive planning her own wedding to Sylver!

When Mercedes catches Grace trying on wedding dresses she realises that she’s lost her chance with Sylver. She reluctantly hands over the divorce papers to Grace however the two women are worried when Mercedes suddenly receives a text about Sylver being in trouble.

Mercedes, Grace, James and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) are summoned to the The Emporium but when they get there, they find invitations from Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) inviting them all to his ‘Devil’s Dinner Party’.

When they go to The Dog they are shocked to discover a manic Liam who welcomes them to ‘a meal that none of them will ever forget!’ What revenge plot has Liam cooked up?

Elsewhere Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is pleased when her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) finally seems to be getting back into the swing of life.

Plus Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) is feeling increasingly uncomfortable around Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) who is carrying his baby. A worried Brody has to gently remind Liberty that he’s not in the right place for romance but how will Liberty take his knock-back?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4