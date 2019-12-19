Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen has some shock news for Liam

Mercedes McQueen lays her heart on the line for Liam Donovan but is she making a terrible mistake?

There is drama and fallout following the shock revelations of Who Shot Mercedes McQueen in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) arrives at The Dog and Mercedes admits that she did love and him and that maybe she still does. Now that she has wrecked her marriage to Sylver (David Tag) could there be a future for Mercedes and Liam?

And what will James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) who has recently formed a close alliance with nightclub owner Liam make of the situation?

Elsewhere, after months of keeping their romance a tightly-guarded secret, Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) has promised his boyfriend Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) that he’s going to pluck up the courage to tell his family the truth about their romance.

An anxious Mitchell makes plans to break the news to his mum Martine (Kelle Bryan) and takes her out for breakfast but is a spanner about to be thrown into the works?

Mitchell, who was previously in a committed relationship with Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has been on eggshells for weeks and has lied to his family that he has been seeing a new mystery woman called Sabrina.

He’s been battling with his feelings and at first didn’t want to admit to himself that he might be gay, letalone to his family. So he’s finding it hard to find the right moment to break the news to his disapproving and strong-willed grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussant).

Mitchell gears up to drop news but things don’t go quite to plan!

Elsewhere Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is keen to take his other half, Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) on holiday but the secret serial killer is way too preoccupied with her next deadly mission to be thinking about packing her suitcase.

Plus Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) is still feeling jittery after secretly sleeping with Liberty Savage (Abi Phillips) in the hope of getting her pregnant as part of their secret surrogacy plan.

Sienna who thinks that Liberty has been implanted with one of her eggs has no idea what her boyfriend and her sister have been up to and is excited about the prospect of the pregnancy.

She urges Liberty to take a pregnancy test to see if the ‘implant’ has been successful but is disappointed when Liberty says she doesn’t feel ready yet. Uh oh. How long can Liberty and Brody keep up the pretence?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4