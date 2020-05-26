Hollyoaks spoilers: Sylver McQueen and Mercedes renew their wedding vows

Sylver McQueen and Mercedes renew their wedding vows but is an unexpected arrival about to give Sylver the biggest shock of his life?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is excited about renewing her wedding vows to her other half, Sylver (David Tag) in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The McQueen clan is busy rallying around her at The Dog, getting ready for the special celebration.

Meanwhile Sylver’s secret daughter Cher is watching in the wings. Sylver has no idea that she exists and has never met her before.

Meanwhile John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) bumps into PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) and invites him along to Mercedes and Sylver’s vow renewal.

However Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) is not impressed when she finds out her grandson is dating a copper! Can George charm her round?

With the ceremony in full swing, Sylver’s daughter Cher sneaks into The Dog and watches from afar.

When she tries to sneak upstairs, she is caught by Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Cher mistakes him for her father, Sylver. Is she about to discover the truth and is Sylver about to meet the daughter he never knew he had?

Meanwhile Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) urges his friend Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) to help him patch up his tattered relationship with Nancy (Jessica Fox).

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) interrupts their conversation and interrogates Darren, who has been suffering with terrible depression recently, to find out what they were chatting about.

When Darren explains she tells him he needs to focus on getting better himself rather than trying to help Kyle.

Plus Peri Lomax has become smitten with drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) and is excited when Jordan asks her to come and meet him at Salon De Thé.

Peri is convinced that Jordan wants them to take their relationship to the next level but is she headed for a fall?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.