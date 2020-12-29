Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen to discover family traitor?

Mercedes McQueen comes up with an ingenious plan to flush out the McQueen mole

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is hellbent on discovering the McQueen mole in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday, Mercedes was seen installing secret cameras in The Dog to try and flush out the identity of the secret spy who is in cahoots with the blackmailer. Tonight, she goes one step further and comes up with a cunning plan to trick the family member into revealing themselves.

Meanwhile Seth Costello (Miles Higson), the grandson of serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) pushes Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) for more family secrets and Theresa reveals what Mercedes recently told her, unaware that she’s been set up by Mercedes! Uh oh. Has Theresa just fallen into Mercedes’ carefully constructed trap and revealed herself as the McQueen mole?

Elsewhere, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) can see how happy her brother Toby (Bobby Gordon) is as he gets ready for another date with Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin). However, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) who knows that violent Toby murdered Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji), is worried that Cleo could be in danger.

Later, Toby and Cleo are at the Salon De Thé on their date but a wound-up Toby suddenly gets angry when things don’t go the way he planned.

Meanwhile, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) is distant as his excited fiancée Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) starts planning their wedding day.

Later on a troubled Joel confides in his ex, Cleo, that he’s not sure what he wants anymore. Is Joel having serious cold feet about the idea of marrying Goldie? Is he still in love with Cleo and deep down, does she still have feelings for him too?

