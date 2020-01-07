Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen struggles to save Tony in special late episode!

Mercedes McQueen is trapped by Breda and fears for her life as dramatic events involving the serial killer reach a climax in a special hour long episode of Hollyoaks Later

It’s a race against time for Mercedes McQueen in tonight’s special hour long episode of Hollyoaks Later (See our TV Guide for full listings) which focuses on the climax of serial killer Breda McQueen’s storyline.

Mercedes has discovered a weak and lifeless Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) locked in a cage on Breda’s pig farm and is desperately trying to free him.

However killer Breda (Moya Brady) is in hot pursuit. She arrives to find Mercedes grappling with Tony and hits her to the ground before dragging her inside the cage too.

Mercedes is now trapped inside with Tony and is horrified when she realises Breda is planning to leave her and Tony to die undiscovered on the farm while she flees the country!

Meanwhile Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussant) is holding a vigil to try and bring the community back together and remember all those they’ve lost at the hands of the serial killer.

Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) and Martine (Kelle Bryan) sing Amazing Grace but Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is starting to piece all the clues together when she sees Bobby and Curtis’ hand-made dolls at the Emporium. Has she finally realised that the person who made them is the serial killer: Her very own mum Breda!

As the drama explodes lives are on the line.

Meanwhile newcomer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara), the daughter of Edward (Joe McGann) is enjoying the scandal of her dad dating Diane, his own son’s wife.

At the Loft’s charity gala, Verity is flirting with Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and it’s clear they both fancy each other. Could Sami and Verity couple up? Or will they keep things platonic for now?

