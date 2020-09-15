Hollyoaks spoilers: Misbah Maalik’s back but what SECRET is she hiding?

Misbah Maalik is back in Hollyoaks after months away but is acting rather coy!

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) returns from her secondment in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Misbah was seen packing her bags and heading off back in May, leaving her offspring to look after themselves. But while the cat’s away the mice will play!

Misbah is shocked to return home and walk straight into the aftermath of her son Imran (Ijaz Rana’s) party. However, she’s quickly distracted when she receives a mystery phonecall.

Misbah is visibly flustered in front of her son and when Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter) teases that perhaps Misbah has got a new man, Misbah is left secretively smiling!

Elsewhere Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is love-struck following her kiss with Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) at Imran’s party. Juliet leaves an awkward voicemail to arrange meeting for lunch and promptly pockets £50 of the drug money that she and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) made, to go and buy herself a new dress for the lunch date!

Meanwhile Leela and drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) are still sneaking around continuing their affair and Jordan asks Leela if she’d like to go on holiday with him. What will Leela say?

Later, Sid gives Jordan the drugs money he and Juliet made unaware that Juliet has pocketed some for herself. Sid pales when Juliet tells him what she’s done and is terrified how scary drug boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) will react when he finds some of the loot is missing.

Plus Liberty Savage surprises her sister Sienna Blake with a new cot for her baby girl that Sylver McQueen (David Tag) has lovingly hand-crafted. Sienna hopes that it will cheer up Brody Hudson.

Sienna has been worried about Brody who has been miserable and aloof recently.

When she asks him why he’s been so down, she’s shocked when he reveals that he’s been to visit his father Buster in prison and is now struggling to get Buster, who abused him when he was younger, out of his head.

Plus Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) fight after Ollie tries to persuade Brooke to attend a party that she doesn’t want to go to.

Hollyoaks is on Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past