Hollyoaks spoilers: Mitchell Deveraux has a date with disaster

Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) agrees to go on a date in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mitchell’s grandfather, Walter (Trevor A Toussant) has stepped in to try and cheer up his grandson and introduce him to some ‘nice girls’ who are part of his local church. Unfortunately, Walter has no idea that his grandson is actually gay as Mitchell has done everything in his power to avoid telling him.

Mitchell duly goes on a date with a woman called Abigail and Walter has high hopes that the two of them will hit it off.

However things start to go badly wry when Mitchell and Abigail go The Dog where Mitchell’s secret ex, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) just happens to be performing his drag act, dressed as his alter-ego, Anita Tinkle.

Seeing Scott, a rattled Mitchell starts knocking back the drinks and gets so drunk he comes on too strong, scaring Abigail away!

Meanwhile Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu), who has been enjoying a new romance with Scott, has been offered a job in London and wants Scott to move to the city with him. Feeling that there is nothing for him anymore in Chester, Scott agrees! But how will Mitchell feel when he finds out? It’s clear he and Scott are secretly still crazy about eachother.

Elsewhere, Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter) comes under fire from Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony), Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) who are all certain that Sid Sumner (Billy Price) knows the person responsible for stabbing teacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) at Hollyoaks High.

Sid’s cousin Jordan Price (Connor Calland) has been hanging around the school gates and is seen selling drugs again to Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt).

Meanwhile newcomers Toby and Celeste Faroe (played by Bobby Gordon and Andrea Ali) decide to host a house-warming party and invite all their neighbours so they can dig up more secrets hidden by the Deveraux family! Will their fact-finding tactics work?

