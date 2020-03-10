Hollyoaks spoilers: Mitchell Deveraux is on a mission!

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Mitchell Deveraux is desperate to trace his father, Felix, despite warnings from his family to leave well alone!

Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) is determined to track down his biological dad in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Haven already been given snippets of information about his long-lost dad via his mum Martine (Kelle Bryan) and grandfather, Walter (Trevor A Toussant), Mitchell is keener than ever to find his elusive father, Felix.

Walter Deveraux and Martine in Hollyoaks

Walter and Martine Deveraux have warned Mitchell to steer clear of his absent father, Felix

Martine and Walter have warned Mitchell that finding Felix will only bring more heartache but the junior doctor is ignoring their concerns and is ploughing on with his mission. Will he join forces with his brother Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) and Celeste (Andrea Ali)?

Celeste and Bobby Faroe in Hollyoaks

Celeste and Toby Faroe

Meanwhile Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) continues to battle with his depression. Friends and family have recently grown concerned by Darren’s erratic behaviour. As Darren continues to switch from one unfinished project to another, and his behaviour is bordering on manic, he’s doing anything to distract himself from his feelings.

However people are starting to tire of his obsessive behaviour. Will Darren be able to open up and reveal what’s really going on inside his head?

Darren Osborne in Hollyoaks

Darren Osborne’s behaviour has become increasingly erratic

Elsewhere Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) has been held in police custody after being caught with drugs at Hollyoaks High. Juliet quickly cooks up an excuse which she spins to her family James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Marnie (Lysette Anthony) but will the police also believe her web of lies?

Juliet Quinn in Hollyoaks

Schoolgirl Juliet Quinn has got drawn into dealing drugs

Plus Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) are racking their brains to come up with an idea for their environmental project for school before the deadline tomorrow. As they struggle to think up anything good there’s much hilarity when they finally settle upon a hair-brained scheme!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4

NAV BUG FIX