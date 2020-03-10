Hollyoaks spoilers: Mitchell Deveraux is on a mission!

Mitchell Deveraux is desperate to trace his father, Felix, despite warnings from his family to leave well alone!

Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) is determined to track down his biological dad in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Haven already been given snippets of information about his long-lost dad via his mum Martine (Kelle Bryan) and grandfather, Walter (Trevor A Toussant), Mitchell is keener than ever to find his elusive father, Felix.

Martine and Walter have warned Mitchell that finding Felix will only bring more heartache but the junior doctor is ignoring their concerns and is ploughing on with his mission. Will he join forces with his brother Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) and Celeste (Andrea Ali)?

Meanwhile Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) continues to battle with his depression. Friends and family have recently grown concerned by Darren’s erratic behaviour. As Darren continues to switch from one unfinished project to another, and his behaviour is bordering on manic, he’s doing anything to distract himself from his feelings.

However people are starting to tire of his obsessive behaviour. Will Darren be able to open up and reveal what’s really going on inside his head?

Elsewhere Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) has been held in police custody after being caught with drugs at Hollyoaks High. Juliet quickly cooks up an excuse which she spins to her family James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Marnie (Lysette Anthony) but will the police also believe her web of lies?

Plus Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) are racking their brains to come up with an idea for their environmental project for school before the deadline tomorrow. As they struggle to think up anything good there’s much hilarity when they finally settle upon a hair-brained scheme!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4